An update to the story of Banky W cheating on Adesua Etomi with Gabriel Afolayan’s wife, Adebanke has now shown that Gabriel Afolayan and his wife have unfollowed each other on social media.

We reported earlier that Nigerians were highly shocked at the news that Banky W cheated on Adesua Etomi. They find it more saddening that it is with Gabriel Afolayan’s wife.

An Instagram blogger had alleged that singer Banky W who is married to actress Adesua Etomi had an affair with Adebanke. This is said to have caused a split between Gabriel Afolayan and his wife which might be why they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The news as shared by gistlover:

“So what led to the divorce, you wanna know who banke was seeing that led to the marriage folding up???

“Hmmmm this table long oooo, hmmmm, he a musician, a legend, he part of WizKid success story, married and celebrates the wife often yet driving another man’s wife, he cute, fair, a good husband (atleast that what he portrays)

“The wife lost a pregnant recently, Guess who, just guess”.

