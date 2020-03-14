While some Nollywood actresses had to drop their career totally or for sometime for the sake of their families, Nollywood actress Lillian Afegbai in an interview has said that nothing can make her quit acting.

She explained that she “won’t consider quitting her career for marriage. Whoever will love me, will love me for everything that I am. I will complement him and I expect him to complement me too. I am a producer and entrepreneur; that shows that I am a workaholic,” she told Punch Newspaper.

On the kinds of roles she desires to play, Lily Afe said she looks “forward to playing the role of a gangster in a movie, jumping from one tall building to the other.”

The former Big Brother Africa contestant also talked about moments she battled depression,

“My journey into the entertainment industry wasn’t really easy. Apparently, when I participated in Big Brother Africa, it gave me a huge platform but upon coming out of the house, I had to struggle to be seen as an entrepreneur. I remembered a time when I was depressed because I felt I was stagnant and I was finding it hard to do better.

But luckily for me, I had the right people around me to tell me the truth, and they encouraged me on how to go about it. So far, I cannot help but be thankful for the platforms, my fans, and family for the huge love and support I have got.”

