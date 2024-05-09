In a shocking turn of events, a bride called off her wedding just days before the big day because her groom-to-be couldn’t raise N30K for her dream wedding gown and move out of his parent’s house.

According to reports, the wedding was scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, 2024, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State

The bride, Florence Friday, had requested N30K from her groom-to-be, Morgak James, on March 28th, 2024, to book her dream wedding gown.

However, Morgak only managed to raise N15K and promised to give her the rest the following week.

Florence was furious and threatened to cancel the wedding, but Morgak eventually delivered the N30K two days later.

But this led to another demand from Florence; she asked Morgak to move out of his family home and into an apartment

After a long argument, they agreed to stay in the family home for two months after the wedding before moving into their own apartment.

However, just days before the wedding, Florence called it off, citing Morgak’s failure to leave his family house.

Morgak took to Facebook to express his disappointment and gratitude to those who had supported him.

He wrote;

“At times I felt Silence is the best however, it’s imperative to clear the air about some “CHALLENGES THAT WERE BEYOND RESOLVE”

By chance, you might have come across the below we’d card flying cut across all Social media platforms for a supposed wedding slated for 4th May 2024.

MORAL COMPASS WILL DEFINITELY ASK ME SOME QUESTION, IF I FAIL TO EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE TO YOU, HENCE :

* THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR PERSONALIZING MY MATTER .

*THE OPTIMISM YOU EXPRESS REALLY BEAT MY IMAGINATION.🙏

* THIS KIND OF LOVE YOU SHOWED ME IS MASSIVE.!!😭 I DOUBT I CAN RECIPROCATE 🙏.

* EVEN IF THERE WON’T BE lCHANCE TO IDENTIFY WITH ME AGAIN IN LIFE, I AM VERY OKAY WITH THIS THAT WAS LATER DESTROYED.

But very sadly enough, permit me to say;

*SORRY FOR RAISING YOUR HOPE WHICH WAS LATER SHATTERED TO PIECES.

*SORRY FOR DISAPPOINTING YOU.

*SORRY FOR THE NAGETIVE IMPRESSION I GAVE YOU.

*SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCES I CAUSED YOU.

AGAIN, CONTRARY TO THE CARD, THE WEDDING IS INVALIDATED “CANCELLED”.”

