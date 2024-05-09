American singer, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on social media, posting a heartwarming video and photos from a vow renewal ceremony.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, have been open about their desire to start a family.

In a previous interview with ELLE, Hailey expressed their shared vision for their future, stating, “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted… We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life.”

Congratulations to Justin Bieber and Hailey on their first child.

See below;

