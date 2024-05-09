A heartwarming moment unfolded on the set of a movie shoot when a young boy surprised Nollywood actress, Mercy Kenneth with a bouquet of flowers.

The talented teen, known for her captivating performances, beamed with happiness as the little boy, Yommys, approached her with the thoughtful gift.

The touching video, which has gone viral, shows Mercy Kenneth ‘s eyes lighting up with delight as she graciously accepts the flowers and warmly hugs the little boy in gratitude.

The video has captured the hearts of Nigerians who took to Instagram to shower praises on Mercy for being so kind and humble.

Watch the heartwarming video below;

