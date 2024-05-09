Nigerian singer, Davido and his second babymama, Amanda are over the moon as their daughter Hailey Adeleke turns 7.

The proud parents took to social media to shower their little girl with love and affection.

Davido gushed over Hailey, calling her his “twin”. He expressed how she’s been a blessing to his life.

“Happy birthday to my twin Hailey Veronika Adeleke. Daddy loves you so much. You are a blessing to my life,” he wrote.

Joining Davido in celebrating their daughter, his second babymama, Amanda shared adorable memories with Hailey.

She poured out her heart, calling her “my whole heart in human form.”Amanda also praised Hailey’s kind and loving nature.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my whole heart in human form 404110, my bestie, my sweet baby Hailey you are the perfect daughter i could ever ask for, you are there when I’m sad, happy, joyful, hurt, everything; you’ve seen it all and you always comfort me in the sweetest way you can.

“You have such a great personality, so smart, so outgoing, so intelligent, so outspoken. You are so kind and loving.You light up an entire room with your smile. May God keep on blessing you and watch over you for me.

“May you continue to grow into the beautiful smart little young lady that you are. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, I thank God for you everyday. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I couldn’t be more grateful to God for your Life.” Actress, Peggy Ovire tell husband, Frederick Leonard as she surprises him on his birthday