Abuja-based barber, Kallystouch has shared a screenshot showing Davido still viewing his Instagram stories.

The screenshot has sparked a new wave of reactions online.

Recall that Kallystouch faced online backlash and lost a potential business opportunity with Davido after referring to the singer as “003”.

However, he remained unapologetic, stating that OBO is not his God. The young man continued to express his support for Wizkid.

In a recent post, the Barber shared a screenshot showing Davido viewing his Instagram story.

He captioned it; “003 no know me before, but e don view me now ❤️ 🦅”

Reacting to this, a follower wrote; , “Davido is obsessed with this guy!”

See the screenshot below;

ALSO READ: “You Grew Up Around A Mother Who Dated Lagos Governors And Pastors So That’s All You Know” – Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Priscilla Ojo