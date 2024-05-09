Nigerian actress Ola Daniels has celebrated her first son, David Daniels, on his 18th birthday today, May 9, 2024.

In a heartfelt post, the proud mother expressed her love and gratitude for her son’s life..

David, born on May 9, 2006, is Ola Daniels’ second child and first son.

She has three sons, including David, Peter Daniel, and Nissi Daniels, and one daughter, Kamsi Favour Daniels, who is her eldest child.

In her birthday message to David, Ola Daniels described her son as her precious jewel, husband, world and joy.

She went on to say powerful prayers for him.

In her words;

“Happy 18th birthday to my dearest son, David Daniels! You are my precious jewel, my beloved “husband” (Mummy’s sweet boy), my world, and my joy. I bless and wish for you all the good things life has to offer. May Almighty God guide and support you on your journey, and may the world celebrate your accomplishments in Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen. I love you so much, my dear Bobo mummy.”

See below;

ALSO READ: ‘’The best family ever’’- BBNaija’s Soma dances with Joy after receiving a House, N8 million and other gifts from fans on his 32nd Birthday (Video)