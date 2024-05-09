Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has celebrated her son, Jason on his 16th birthday today, May 9th.

Sharing photos of himself and son via Instagram, the content creator expressed his excitement and pride, declaring that his Jason’s birthday should be a national holiday.

According to him, Jason’s birth 16 years ago marked the arrival of a “king”.

The actor jokingly threatened to approach the Federal Government to make May 9th a public holiday.

While wishing his son a happy birthday, Basketmouth praised him, calling him “my everything”.

He also expressed his love for Jason.

In his words;

“On this day, 16yrs ago…a king was born. In actual fact, May 9th should be declared a public holiday. Hold on let me talk to the Federal Government. This is totally wrong. Happy Birthday Jason, you’re my everything! Wishing you a happy and memorable birthday. Love you son.”

