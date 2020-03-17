Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah has revealed he is livid after his unpleasant experience with popular electronic brand, LG. According to the film star, he bought a television from LG less than a month ago for close to N500k and the scree got damaged after it was hit by a squash ball as a result of his kids playing around.

In his caption he wrote: “Okay I’m so livid right now and quite appalled to say the least. Why is it that almost nothing guarantees you value in this country? Dear @lgafrica1 I bought a TV from one of your outlets less than a month ago for 499,000k so basically 500k and the screen got slightly cracked with a squash ball while my kids were playing around. Not only did my entire TV pack up and refused to come on which puts the quality of the product to serious questions because how do I pay so much for something only for it to shut down completely at the slightest push? I was told on bringing it in to your store that the screen is not under warranty and it costs over 80% of the total amount to replace the screen. I honestly feel like this is a rip off because what then does my warranty cover? The plug maybe?

How is this supposed to be sustainable to average people who probably saved their hard earned income to purchase your product? What are we supposed to do with no warranty on what happens to be the most expensive component of the product?

No! This makes absolutely no sense to me.

Anybody out there has had any unpleasant experience like mine with these companies and would like to talk about it? This is truly unacceptable and I believe needs to be spoken about.

See his post below:

