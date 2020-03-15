A lady has taken to social media to confess about how she made her husband flog his own mother.

According to her, she connived with her sister who is a doctor to admit their son at the hospital and lie that he fell.

And as her husband is aware his mother always carries the child, he vented his anger on her, flogged and drove her out of the house.

According to her, her mother-in-law has been staying with them since she gave birth, however, she’s no more comfortable and feels guilty about what she’s done so she needs advice.

HOT NOW