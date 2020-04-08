Following the arrival of the 15-man Chinese medical team, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) have declared they will not allow the Chinese attend or touch any patient.

They describe any attempt by the Chinese medical team to manage any patient as unethical and illegal.

The NMA claims that the government had said the Chinese government was sending emissaries to donate medical materials worth about $1.5m, including test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, N95 masks, medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other critical care items, the 15-man medical team have specialties in infectious disease, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery and anesthesiology.

In a chat with The Nation, President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile, said

“Our stand has not changed and we still insist that there is nothing that they (Chinese) want to offer that can improve what we have on ground.

“There are so many things that we need to put into consideration because it is a war affecting ordinary Nigerians, and sometimes you look at the risk and benefits.

In the same vein, President of the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD), Dr. Sokomba Aliyu, said: “The representatives of the government had stated some days back that the Chinese experts are coming to donate some personal protective equipment – ventilators etc. for us. We do not have anything against people coming to make donations. They also stated that they are coming to install those ventilators they brought with them, which again we do not have problems with.

