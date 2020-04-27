Nigeria music star, Teni is back again with her dramatic scenes on social
media as she give male fans who are crushing on her what to expect when
they ask for her picture.
Teni who is currently receiving massive airwave with her hit single ‘Marry’ has
been dragged into some romantic conversation with fans ever since she
dropped the single.
With Nigerian men famously known for asking for ladies picture when they
started crushing on them, Teni has advised them to stay off her lane if they are not willing to see her nude.
She also revealed that only those who are willing to walk down the aisle with her
will be given the opportunity to reach the promise land.
Watch Teni revealing the deep secret below:
