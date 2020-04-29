Veteran singer and songwriter, John Asiemo popularly known as Daddy Showkey has opened up on how he was left to suffer after his 2007 car accident.

The galala singer who made waves with his genres of music which is called

ghetto dance or simply ghetto in the late 90’s was left on the sick bed after he was

involved in a ghastly accident while coming from Olu Maintain’s birthday party.

Daddy Showkey has now revealed that he was on the sick bed for three years after

which he was advised by the doctor not to sing or dance again, a move that

affected his career.

According to the talented singer, after the advise from the doctors he was

neglected by his so called friends and partners as he insist they would deny him

an entrance into their house just because they know he’s going through a tough time.

Daddy Showkey added that he had to engage in bricklaying job just because he wants to feed his family as he noted that he was mocked by people.

Watch Daddy Showkey narrating his ordeal below:

