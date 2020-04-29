Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has urged Nigerians to extend their lockdown
for another month due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government extended the lockdown in
Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an extra one week after the country had an increase in
the number of Coronavirus cases.
With some Nigerians not too pleased with the development, Tonto Dikeh has advised them to stay at home for an
extra one month even if the Government ask them to go back to work.
Tonto Dikeh who used a Spanish flu as a case study noted that the flu caused
more damage after citizens were asked to return to work an experience she
would not want Nigerians to have.
She posted on her Instastories:
