If you do not have anything logical to say, it will be in your best interest to steer clear of Twitter NG as they never hesitate to drag anyone who contravenes simple logic on the platform.

Nigerian comedian, AY Makun fell victim of the latest onslaught from Twitter Nigeria users over his remarks on Funke Akindele’s prosecution. The Comedian of the republic had tweeted in full caps that most people should channel the energy dissipated on Funke to public office holders in order to demand proper governance.

Little did he know that he shot himself on the leg with these comments. Read his tweet below:

“YES! NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW. BUT I WISH THOSE OF YOU WHO CALLED OUT @funkeakindele CAN DO SAME WITH YOUR COUNTLESS OPPRESSORS IN GOVERNMENT… EVEN WHEN THE SKY IS FILLED WITH CLOUDS THE SUN STILL SHINES ABOVE. FUNKE WILL RISE AGAIN.#LESSONSLEARNT”

This obviously didn’t go down well with some twitter users and the dragging began.

One, BBM wrote, “Why we are on this subject, please can we have any tweet or comment or even a video where AY called out any of our countless oppressors in government. At least he is a Nigerian and he has the platform to use for speaking the truth to power We can start the calling out from here.”

Benson Ayomide wrote, “He rolls with them so that dey can pay for table for 5 at his shows. See, with this type of mindset; Nigeria will keep struggling.”

Dotun wrote, ” Not all the celebrities are sensible, olohun Your friend did the wrong thing, still got the balls to post it on SM and you here to say what is not. Had it been na one normal street guy do this shit, they use him to preach but they don’t want to be used to preach.”

