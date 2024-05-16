Nigerian singer, Portable has just dropped a brand new song titled “Spiderman,” and it’s already generating buzz.

The song addresses his recent car debt controversy and arrest.

As you may recall, the music star was recently arrested and released on bail after a car dealer and police confronted him over an unpaid debt.

The incident occurred when Portable attempted to flee the scene, leading to a dramatic arrest.

Just hours after his release, Portable has dropped a new song titled “Spiderman,” which addresses his recent arrest and car debt controversy.

The song’s lyrics reveal Portable’s perspective on the situation, with lines like, “Call me Spiderman, I saw danger, I jumped the fence. They say I owe money; if you want to live long, owe them debt, let them owe you. It’s a rich man who owes a car debt.”

The song has sparked mixed reactions from listeners, with some praising Portable’s ability to turn his experiences into music and others questioning whether the whole ordeal was staged.

BusayoOtebata said: “You can’t even hate on this guy fr😂😂😂 One minute you’re disgusted by what he does and the next minute you’re laughing 😂.”

Real_ijbconcept penned: “If you want to live long you must owe debts and they must owe you too. Na rich man dey owe debts. Baba werey ni bobo yii.”

Wizebaba quizzed: “Or maybe it was all staged??”

iamkelechiO wrote: “I’d have been surprised if he didn’t drop a song about his arrest saga. 😂”

Listen to the song below;

ALSO READ: “My father gave me 2 British degrees, something that you and your generation can never achieve” – Korra Obidi’s Sister, Nancy Umeh drags Justin Dean