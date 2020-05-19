Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) 2006 contestant contestant turned Nollywood actress, Lynda Clems and her husband have welcome the arrival of their new born baby.

Lynda Clems made this known via her Instagram page where she shared photos of herself and hubby, as she gorgeously rocks her baby bump.

She shared the photos with the caption;

‘Faithful God🙏🏿’

Congrats to Actress Linda Clems and her husband as they welcome a child pic.twitter.com/QOuXW7AWwq — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 18, 2020

Lynda Clems shot into fame after she participated in the in Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) 2006 during which she emerged the Last Girl Standing, her antics during the show also earned her some popularity.

She has appeared in a few Nollywood movies but she has managed to maintained a low profile in the movie industry.

HOT NOW