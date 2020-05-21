A Nigerian Mental Health consultant, Nmanti Umoh, was born a dwarf, has taken to her social media page to pen an emotional piece on the occasion of the birthday of her twin sons, who she conceived as a result of a rape incident.

In the emotional birthday piece, the lady shared adorable photos of her sons who just turned 21 and recounted how she was raped by her employer at the tender age of 15. She also used the opportunity to send words of encouragement to victims of abuse or sexual assault all over the world.

Sharing the amazing photos of her twins, she wrote ;

21 Years Ago, a 15 year old seeking to find her path was brutally raped by her employer, all she had to show was a twin birthed 9 months after.

Hid behind the childhood abuse, layers and layers of Rejection, often criticized, broken, bruised, she refused to be a statistic and became the standard to many more young men and women who would be battered, abused…. TODAY…. the evening and the morning and it’s the 21st Birthday of my sons. Everything has changed since the blood.

Happy Birthday KanKan and Dada.

IF I were allowed a choice of my battles, I would have chosen simpler conflicts but no, this life chose me and I will live it fully.

I have made a lot of mistakes but each time I look at both of you, I knew I did the right thing to keep you even when I didn’t know just how.

To every single teenage mom, to every young person who has been themed a mistake and misfit… here I stand your validation that “No one and nothing has the power to define who you become but you!”

Choose what you will and desire to be.. well.

To thousands of young men and women around Africa and the world who would be raped, battered, abused and denied a fair hearing just because they see us as kids.

You are not voiceless, you won’t forever be hushed. They will hear us.

You are bruised and beautiful.

When you think of the Rapist Declare:

I forgive you

I let you go

You inspire me

To stand up against RAPE

To speak up and tell my story

I will do better

I am proud of me

Thank you

unforgiveness is too heavy to carry around with me. I cannot carry you and grow.

Now Breathe!!

