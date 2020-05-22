A 22-year-old Coronavirus patient receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, has been delivered of a set of twins.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo.

Adeyemo said both mother and babies were doing well.

He said, “A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetists and nurses today, Tuesday 19th May, 2020, delivered the fourth expectant mother (22 years old) diagnosed with COVID-19 of a (set of) twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesarean Section. The mother and babies are doing well.

“Once again, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

