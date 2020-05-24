A young man inflicted serious injuries on his twin brother during a fight over a woman in Imo state, the southern part of Nigeria.

It was gathered that Paul and Peter who hardly behave like twins usually fought each other whenever they had disagreement. However, trouble started last Monday when Paul allegedly beat up Peter’s girlfriend’s child, inflicting physical injury.

Peter however, who wasn’t at home when the incident happened went to fight after his girlfriend told him what transpired earlier. The fight degenerated to using cutlass which eventually left Paul in bad shape and struggling for life.

Their elder brother, Micheal Ogbonna while speaking, stated that their father died two years ago and they have tried severally to get them skilled vocationally to no avail, rather, they always abandon it and ferment trouble at home.

Further information gathered revealed that, the said girlfriend has five children from another man and the child in question wasn’t Peter’s.

Paul who was initially being treated at Home Resort Hospital at Ndianiche in Arondizuogu, has now been transferred to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri.

One of his hand was severed from the machete injury, while the other is in bad shape.

HOT NOW