Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde-Jalade has revealed that her pilot husband, captain Mathew Ekeinde has flown the Chinese medical team out of the Nigeria.

It would be recalled that a 15 man team of Chinese medical experts landed the country April 8th 2020 despite the rebuff of many Nigerians but the minister of health Dr. Osagie Ehainre debunked multiple times that they were not invited into the country by the Federal Government.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared photos of her husband making his first flight in two months due to the travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Omosexy wrote:

Is this the New Normal ? 😰

#TheCaptain went on his first Flight today in 2 months!

Those are the Chinese ppl that flew in some time ago leaving! 😶 ~~~~ Not sure how to feel ~~~~

