Arsenal and French star, Alexandre Lacazette has been pictured inhaling from a balloon during the lockdown.

The French striker, 28, filmed himself at his home and text his friends saying he was “at home, chilling and doing balloons”, reports the Daily Star.

This comes 18 months after the France International and several team-mates were warned over the use of nitrous oxide “hippy crack”.

Back in August 2018, a group of players including Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was filmed passing out after inhaling the gas known as “hippy crack”.

They were seen among a dozen players as well as 70 girls who were partying at the Tape nightspot in London just days before the start of the season.

Nitrous oxide gas is used as a painkiller for dental patients, but it can also lead to oxygen deprivation and has been attributed to at least 17 deaths.

