Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like there wouldn’t be any postponement of one of the biggest reality TV shows in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija BBN.

The Biggest Nigerian reality TV show is set to kick start real soon as DSTV today announced the return of the popular big brother Naija Show which is coming soon.

Report disclosed that unlike in the past where auditions are done in public places, however, for this year due to the health crisis, prospective participants are to upload their videos online for audition.

Audition is open for interested persons

Followers will be watching out for who take over from the likes of Tacha, Mercy, Mike and others.

HOT NOW