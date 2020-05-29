Minnesota state police arrested and handcuffed CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, along with a producer and a photojournalist, live on television. The live video showed Minnesota State Patrol handcuff CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and lead him away.

“We told you before that we are with CNN,” the cameraman is heard telling police.

Omar Jimenez, a black man, was arrested while a white reporter on the ground was not, CNN revealed.

In a tweet, CNN Communications said that the crew identified themselves and called the situation a “clear violation of their First Amendment rights.”

Watch the video below. A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not. https://t.co/GcfwEvyYQC pic.twitter.com/Mg4ZwKIuKt — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020 Jimenez and his crew have since been released, CNN confirmed. He went back on air soon after and called the situation “confusing.” The Minnesota State Patrol said on Twitter that the journalists were among four people arrested as troopers were “clearing the streets and restoring order.” The patrol said they “were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN president Jeff Zucker for the arrest saying he takes full responsibility for what happened. “We want the media there to cover this. It is never acceptable for this to happen. The governor accepts full responsibility,” Walz said.

HOT NOW