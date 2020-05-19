An infant has reportedly suffocated to death due to the prolonged use of Facemask. Taking to Twitter, user The_Ronkee, questioned why anyone would wear a face mask for a baby, as she claimed the baby lost its life moments after.
Many users were left in shock by the claims, as they questioned why someone would wear a mask for a baby.
See what she wrote below;
“How do you wear face mask for a year old baby? Now baby don die”
— IYA ONI JERSEY 🧕🏼🧕🏼 (@The_Ronkee) May 19, 2020
If a mask is too tight, an infant or toddler may not be able to vocalize breathing difficulties.
If an infant falls asleep while wearing a mask, they can, indeed, suffocate in a manner very similar to what happens to a baby suffering from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.
