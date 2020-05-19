No fewer than 57 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic in a firm in Ibadan, the Oyo State.

WuzupNigeria reports that earlier 38 of the workers were reported to have contracted the disease earlier but on Monday night Governor Seyi Makinde announced additional 19 cases discovered in the same company.

The firm was said to be located in the Ibadan South-West local government area of the Oyo state.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE. All nineteen of these cases are from the same organisation referred to in the updates of May 16 and 17, 2020. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 137,” a statement by the governor read.

Although no further details were given on the company, which has been shut down for decontamination, the governor has promised to provide more information on the company on Tuesday.

“The details of the company in Ibadan South-West local government area, where 38 COVID-19 cases have, so far, been confirmed in the last two days, will be unveiled tomorrow,” he said.

“We have held back from revealing the name of the company so as to allow the emergency operations centre gather intelligence and complete their investigation.

“So, they will be done by tomorrow and we will be able to give you that information so that any person who has visited the company recently will be able to present themselves for testing.”

He added that the state will support persons interested in self-isolation as part of efforts to ensure that its isolation centres do not fill up beyond capacity.

“On the management of COVID-19 cases, we will continue to allow all confirmed COVID-19 cases who are able to self-isolate at home to do so, in order not to overwhelm the capacity of our isolation centres,” he said.

“This also ensures that the isolation centres are available for those who need hospitalisation. However, we will keep tracking those self-isolating using technology to prevent community spread.”

HOT NOW