The Borno state government has approved congregational meetings for the Eid El Fitr Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan Fast this weekend, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released by the Hon. Salihú Aliyu Kwaya Bura, Commissioner of Health and Secretary of the High Powered Committee on Borno State Covid-19, says the Eid prayers are to hold between the hours of 8 am- 10 am with strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines.

The committee chairman urged people with chronic medical conditions and those above 60 years of age not to participate in the congregational prayer sessions.

The statement outlined measures to be taken for the Eid prayers to take place.

1. The public may observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the designated Eid grounds between the hours of 8-10 am on that day.

2. In furtherance of measures of infection prevention, the committee has made available hand sanitizers at strategic points for use by the public and therefore urges the public to take full advantage of such.

3. Strongly observe the use of face masks and practice social distancing.

4. All persons above 60 years of age, those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes mellitus, asthma or chronic respiratory disease and acute febrile illnesses should please refrain from attending the Eid prayers.”

