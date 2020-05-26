Lagos state commissioner for education, Folashade Adefisayo said the state government is meeting with the federal ministry of education to work out guidelines that must be adopted before schools will be re-opened.

According to a report by Vanguard, Adefisayo who disclosed this during an online show, Covinspiration show, said they are watching how the pandemic turns out to see the next step.

The commissioner went on to note that the Lagos state government is working with the federal government and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on to re-open schools as soon as possible in the country. She further said schools will resume for learning when they are certain the children are safe.

Recall that the federal government disclosed that schools nationwide will soon be opened without giving any particular date when the reopening of schools will take place.

The minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the disclosure on Thursday, May 21, during the briefing by the presidential task force on COVID-19.

