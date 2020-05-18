There is no end to coronavirus lockdown yet as the Federal Government on Monday further extended the easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by another two weeks.

Speaking today during the daily media briefing in Abuja, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus Pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha the decision became necessary because of the increasing number of cases in the country.

He said the extension which will begin on Tuesday will last till the first week of June.

He also said the 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. curfew put in place by the government would still be in place.



