Olanrewaju Gentry, the former husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has celebrated his new wife has she turns a year older today. The businessman whose marriage to Mercy went south three years ago, found a way to take a dig at her as he celebrated his new wife.
He wrote: My good wife happy birthday to you long life and prosperity may God be with you and your family in jesus name @fab_mrsgentry
See a lovely photo he posted on his page
