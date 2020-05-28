According to the reports, the Ondo State Government led by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu has lifted the ban on religious gatherings, in churches and mosques.

Gov. Akeredolu made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday, where he said churches will only operate on Sundays, while mosques will open for worship only on Fridays.

Akeredolu, however, emphasised that all the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 such as the use of face-maks and social distancing should be strictly observed, according to Channels report.

In another report, the state has recorded its second death from the virus in Ifedore LGA. The deceased was said to have died at home.

There are 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ondo State, with two deaths, 19 discharged and three still on admission.

