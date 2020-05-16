A Nigerian Pastor identified as Goodwill Val Aloysius has taken to his Facebook page to kick off his self-invented coronavirus ‘Prevention’ oil. The pastor set the price of this oil at a paltry sum of 100 USD (N39,000).

Sharing the photo of him with a sample of the ‘COVID SAMPLE’, he wrote ;

THE SOLUTION IS HERE!!!

Get This COVID-19 PREVENTION OIL and gain spiritual immunity to the deadly Pandemic

with a seed of faith of 100 USD (100$)

Speaking further, he advised his members not to defend him against critics.

His words ;

To all my social media followers all over the world, I plead with you in God’s name not to talk back or try to defend me by replying insultive comments made on social media to me.

The only thing i need from you right now is, if you have access to the Presidency or NCDC not NDDC please. Tell them the prophet that can end this wicked pandemic is here.

