The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said only a big miracle can make COVID-19 leave the world completely.

Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove TV.

The cleric urged Christians to trust God because he is in charge and cannot be caught by surprise.

According to him, just like other infections, the disease will remain in the world for a while.

He, however, prayed that God will give every Christian the grace to conquer coronavirus.

He said, “Coronavirus will not disappear completely. Just like flu, Cholera and Ebola, it won’t leave the world completely.

“ It will take a special miracle from God for it to leave the world completely. Many people will be grateful to God after this lockdown.

“Some people who don’t spend time with their families will be grateful to God. Trust God that nothing takes him by surprise, he knows everything from the beginning and He is in charge.”

