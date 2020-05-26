Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo is set to become the highest-paid African Footballer as Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua. rejected the skipper’s Manchester United’s loan extension offer. The club is offering the sum of £400,000 (N190m) per week.

Shanghai Shenhua are breaking the bank to keep the experienced Nigerian with some reports even claiming he’s set to return to the club by next week.

Ighalo is a lifelong United fan who took a massive pay cut to play for the club. He’s living the dream. In deed, grace over labour, Ighalo is definitely attracting all the positive energy in the universe right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on holding onto him in case the Premier League restarts but Shanghai Shenhua seemingly didn’t want to negotiate such a deal as they look to having the talented striker. back for the resumption of their own league and in order to secure his future they’ve made a massive offer.

Shanghai Shenhua have offered Odion Ighalo a new contract worth more than £75m over four years #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 25, 2020

The Nigerian football star holds his Nigerian heritage in high esteem as he extends his fortune to the less privileged in his home country. Odion Ighalo spent £1 million on purchasing land and the building of houses for kids in his orphanage. He pays their school fees, funds their feeding, gives them football training, free kits, and more. He also financially supports hundreds of widows.

For someone who gives like a king, he sure knows how to live like a king -Ighalo’s mansion in the plush area of Lekki, Lagos Nigeria is a jaw-dropping edifice. Below are some photos.

Odion Ighalo's house in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/SjtKgKhSeH — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 25, 2020

HOT NOW