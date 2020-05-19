If you’re an ardent Nigerian Twitter user, you probably musta known about the beautiful love story that once was Tife and Sansa.

The pair were probably everything you wanted in a couple, with how they were always serving goals on social media, professing their love for each other and promising a happily forever after.

So it definitely came as a surprise and a trending topic when it was discovered that their “perfect” relationship had hit the rocks on the basis of infidelity from one party, rape, abuse, infidelity too on the other party.

The couple have been trending on the microblogging platform lately as a lot of people are still in awe over the situation and most reacting to the circumstances that led to their breakup.

The whole drama began when Boluwatife Fabunmi @tife_fabunmi took demeaning swipes at his significant other, Sansa Oroboghene @_Oroboghene on the timeline saying things like “he’s had his share of her, he’s not having sex with her again” and when a follower referenced them for relationship goals, he asked why the follower was “cursing” him.

All these —which a lot of people later deemed immature— led people to realizing that something was wrong with the couple’s relationship.

This then triggered reactions from tweeps who wanted to know what was up with the couple’s relationship. With little or no reaction from either of the couple, it led people to believe that speculations of their relationship hitting the rocks were true.

It then became a trend on the platform and this prompted Sansa to react to it with a thread detailing what went down in their relationship which led to them breaking up.

Sansa was not favourably disposed to airing details of her relationship to the public but when the matter was seemingly getting out of hand, she had to say something.

According to Sansa’s narrative, she was the one who broke up with Tife, even though people felt it was the other way round, she claimed that the Twitter influencer, in course of their relationship was an abuser, a rapist, a blackmailer and so on.

One time, before the whole messy drama, Sansa suffered a nude leak on the platform — a rather embarrassing situation which she’ll later come to discover and claim was perpetrated by her ex, Tife.

She eventually found the courage to leave the relationship —about two months ago— because of the abuse that she faced in it. Even when Tife begged for her to come back to him, she didn’t because she was scared for her life.

Sansa went on to reveal that she was thrown into an emotional roller coaster over the whole situation as she suffered from anxiety, paranoia, PTSD and all. She then points out blatantly that she never cheated on Tife and only loved him as best as she could.

She wrote,

“All the lies, rumours about me that have been going on? That I cheated? That he broke up? All lies started by him? He broke up? He broke up? Lmmmaaoooo! I left his fxcking abusive a**!

“He kept asking me to come back but I could not go back because I was scared for my life!!! I was legit f*cking scared that if I let myself believe he’d changed, I’d never be able to get out again.

“The hell I’be been through! The subs! The stalking! The trolling! The body shaming and slut shaming! The hate mails! The depression! Suicidal thoughts and attempts! The anxiety! Paranoia! PTSD!

“I have held my peace, while my abuser pranced around spoiling my name orchestrating Tl drags! Claiming to be the better person!

“Held my peace yesterday when all the lies swarm around about me!! What did I f*cking do to you guys? Because I made my relationship public knowledge? Did y’all f*cking think you actually knew what was going on in the relationship?

*You had no idea! You had no f*cking idea!!! I have held my peace! I have been silent!! Because these whole thing is too big a mess! Too much than any of you can understand! Now I have my face pasted on gossip blogs and labeled a cheater? This is the last straw! The last goddamn strong! I am done!

“I am done keeping quiet and hiding off the Tl while I deal with my pain in private. You people wanted a story? There it is!

“I NEVER CHEATED ON ANYONE WITH ANYBODY, MALE OR FEMALE. I only ever loved Boluwatife Fabunmi And was there for him as best as I knew how to. What did I get in return?

“I was shamed! Ridiculed! Abused! Blackmailed! Raped! Disrespected! Cheated on! Over and over in the relationship until I finally found the strength to leave and ever since I left, I have been haunted! Tormented!

*Enough is enough! Get off my back! Get off my f*cking back! Gosh! I hate this place! I don’t want your belief or stinky fake sympathy! I don’t expect my assaulter to accept any of these truths but he will always know, as I will always know who the only person who speaks any truth is.

“I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor. I survived him and yes, now I’m having a mental break down so go ahead. Have a field day but get off my f*cking back!”

Few moments after her thread, Tife then took to his page to simply state that all her claims were untrue and in light of the derogatory saga, he’ll be taken legal actions soon.

He wrote,

In view of the recent accusations against me by OROBOGHENE COMFORT who happens to be my Ex-girlfriend, I stand to refute these claims stating that they’re totally Untrue and all in a bid to ruin my reputation I will be taking necessary Legal steps to Clear my name.

Their whole story has left a lot of people in awe as to how what seemed like the perfect relationship met a really bitter and sour end.

The couple are still trending on the microblogging platform as at the time of filing this post.

