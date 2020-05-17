A picture showing a 34-year-old mother with her son has broken the internet. These pictures were posted on her son’s birthday.

Her handsome son clocked 17 on 16th May, 2020, and the excited mom took to Twitter to share photos of her son from when he was still a baby and when he turned 17.

In a particular picture that showed both of them standing together, they both looked young and more like a hot couple than ‘mother and son’. People could rarely hide their thoughts about the picture as they commented gracefully on the beauty of it all.

Some others were more curious to know why the pretty mom had a son at 17 and the whereabouts of the father.

HOT NOW