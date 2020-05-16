One of the numerous challenges on social media is about some Nigerians who have saturated the various platforms with different means of begging for giveaways from celebrities and non-celebrities.

While a few were able to get their account credited by some celebrities that were willing to give, other people took it as an action to savage the beggars.

Recently a fan of movie star, Omotola Ekehinde took to Twitter to ask her for giveaway in terms of palliative.

But the screen goddess decided not to play to his tune as she stated that she doesn’t like followers that beg.

Omotola Ekehinde said, “Please I don’t like begi begi people oh… I like my followers to be mature, funny and hardworking people … I’m sure you are not here for giveaways … otherwise, wrong accant!”

