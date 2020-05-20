Adesua Etomi has stated that she now prefers to eat amala with ewedu and fried peppery stew because beans soup, locally known as gbegiri, is trash.

The 32-year-old ‘ex gbegiri sufferer’, as she called herself, made this known in a statement she released on Twitter on Wednesday.

”I’ve decided that gbegiri is trash. Peer pressure made me eat it with my amala but I have grown as an individual and now I know without a shadow of doubt that I prefer my amala with ewedu and fried peppery stew. Signed, Ex gbegiri sufferer,” it reads.

I've decided that gbegiri is trash. Peer pressure made me eat it with my amala but I have grown as an individual and now I know without a shadow of doubt that I prefer my amala with ewedu and fried peppery stew.

Signed,

Ex gbegiri sufferer — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) May 19, 2020

Gbegiri Soup is a very popular Nigerian beans soup. Gbegiri soup is best enjoyed with Tuwo or Amala and Ewedu Soup. However, while Adesua admitted peer pressure made her consume the soup in her younger days, she has now come to the conclusion that the soup is trash.

HOT NOW