Nigerian singer, Mister May D has dropped serious allegations against his former label bosses, Peter, Paul Okoye of the defunct Square Records. May D in a new series of tweets on Sunday morning revealed how he was living in penury while dropping club bangers like chop my money and others.



He revealed how he was made to sleep at the boys quarters with the domestic staff at the Square Villa.

For your information I was staying in their boys squatters with their driver and their cook just one room all of us shared a toilet and I had big songs and also the other side of their twin duplex was empty! Now! I slept on brand new television carton used my shirt as cover cloth

it all started when Cynthia Morgan’s live video showing her current condition trended on social media and everyone dragged The Okoye brothers for ruining every artistes under Square Records and Northern Side music where Cynthia Morgan was signed to by Jude.

How Cynthia Morgan went from First frame to the second frame is totally shocking to say the least.

What's really wrong?

But curiously enough, there has NEVER been any artiste that thrived and became successful under the P-Square label.

Mister May D dropped the piece of his mind after fans opened old wounds of his time at Square Records, calling him proud and greedy. He revealed that he had no bank account in his name when he joined Square Records in 2008, his major role in the Invasion Album which saw him with no writing credit and vocal credit on the project.

Read his series of tweets below:

“When I speak , people think I’m ungrateful, but the truth will always come out one way or the other last last cuz I’m a covenant child! Fuck u retard! Do you know I was with Psquare since 2008 I never had a bank account!! How can you say greed when I never billed them for anything I have ever done for them in my life! From writing credit and vocal credit on the invasion album … ask them if I was ever greedy! Just let them say it! Dont ever in your life , say I’m greedy again.. I’m the most reasonable person you can ever meet!”

