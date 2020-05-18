Nigerian singer, Davido has burst the bubbles of those ‘awwwwing’ and exhausting all the shades of the heart smiley to Imade and Jamil’s snack challenge video.



The singer took to the comments section of the cute video shared by Jamil’s mom, Tiwa Savage to reveal that his daughter, Imade would eat the snacks if there was no camera recording.

In his words;

“If Camera no dey, Imade chopping all”

The video really melted the hearts of so many internet users as everyone on shared the video to gather reaction from their audience and some were quite funny and others heap praises on the parents for raising their kids in love.

Perhaps, Sophie Momodu got this motherhood thing right with Imade, despite the controversies that trailed her daughter’s birth.

Watch the video again:

