Kolawole Ajeyemi, Nollywood actor and husband to star actress, Toyin Abraham has finally found a solution for his receding hairline.

The movie actor has now joined the likes of IK Ogbonna to rock the men wigs on their head.

Kolawole Ajeyemi looks different and more handsome as he rocks the wig.

He also shared a video of him with the wig on with his wife, Toyin Abraham planting a kiss on his cheek.

See video below,

The male wig is gaining popularity among Nigerian male celebrities day by day.

