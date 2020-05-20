Kolawole Ajeyemi, Nollywood actor and husband to star actress, Toyin Abraham has finally found a solution for his receding hairline.
The movie actor has now joined the likes of IK Ogbonna to rock the men wigs on their head.
Read Also: Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna known for his bald head rocks a male wig
Kolawole Ajeyemi looks different and more handsome as he rocks the wig.
He also shared a video of him with the wig on with his wife, Toyin Abraham planting a kiss on his cheek.
See video below,
The male wig is gaining popularity among Nigerian male celebrities day by day.
HOT NOW
- Lady celebrates her 50th birthday but Social Media users are finding it hard to believe it’s her real age (Photo)
- I don’t do small boys, my kind of men are in Aso Rock – Botched surgery survivor, Omotee brags
- Nigerian singer, Fireboy drops his personal phone number on social media -Fans go crazy as they connect to him (Video)
Discussion about this post