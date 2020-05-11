Thirty-three patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus at isolation facilities in Lagos State have been discharged after testing negative twice.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health made known in a tweet on Monday.

With the new recoveries, 502 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos, The PUNCH reports.

LSMOH tweeted, “33 COVID-19 patients – 9 females and 24 males – all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities at Onikan and Eti-Osa (LandMark) to reunite with the society.

“The patients – 17 from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 502.”

