Everyone great today has a beginning with most having to humble themselves to get what they want.

The same can be said of one of Nigeria’s most talented artiste, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid.

Wizkid didn’t just become the star he is today all of a sudden as it took years of hard work for him to attain his present height.

Back in 2010, Wizkid took to his Twitter handle which was not verified as at then to seek for help from the duo of Banky W and Terry tha Rap Man.

Wizkid in his tweet then described himself as an up and coming artiste in the music industry.

@BankyW hey Mr Banky..my name is Wizkid nd I'm up nd coming in d music industry nd I need ur help mehn.. — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 13, 2010

@tharapman hey Mr terry..my name is Wizkid nd I'm up nd coming in d music industry nd I need ur help mehn.. — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 13, 2010

Well, Nigerian artiste now actor, Bankole Wellington Banky W saw the potentials in Wizzy and signed him to his record label Empire Mate Entertainment EME.

Wizkid will later leave EME at the end of his contract to start his own label known as Stay Boy Inc.

