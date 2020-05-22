Priscilla Ojo, daughter to popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s was recently dragged into an Instagram conversation with a nosy fan and the fan got served by the young lady.

This comes after Priscilla shared a photo of herself and her friend, however, the nosy fan reacted to the photo and went ahead to ask if she was gay.

It looked as though Priscilla got irritated by the question and she offered an apt reply calling the fan an ”Ode,” a Yoruba word that means foolish.

See the exchange below ;

HOT NOW