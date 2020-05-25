The Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on May 29 attain one year in Office after he won the state Governorship election in 2019.

According to the report, a number of programmes have been slated to commemorate the event, starting with an address by the Governor.

The report added that in the course of the one week celebration, Governor Sanwo-Olu will embark on virtual and on-site commissioning of Housing, Education, Transportation and Road projects in fulfilment of his promises to renew infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy.

Sanwo-Olu will visit Ikorodu to commission the 360 units Lagos Homes Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate, the Courtland Villas in Femi Okunnu Estate in Lekki will also be launched to mark the first year anniversary of this administration.

In the Education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual commissioning of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

The virtual commissioning of completed works such as the Concrete Jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu; the Aradagun – Ajido – Epeme Road in Badagry; and the Maryland Signalisation Project also form part of Mr. Governor’s itinerary to commemorate one year in office.

However, prior to May 29, Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a Children’s Day address on May 27, which coincides with the 53rd anniversary of Lagos State.

The anniversary commemorative events are instructively low-key to reflect the realities and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

