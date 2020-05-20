Adekunle Gold has booked a fight appointment with Adesua Etomi-Wellington after she called Gbegiri soup trash.

The 33-year-old issued the mock threat on Twitter on Wednesday after Adesua, who described herself as an ’ex-gbegiri suffer’, shared her opinion about the popular delicacy.

’’Adesua, meet me outside at 2pm. I want to fight!’’,he wrote.

Adesua, meet me outside at 2pm. I want to fight! https://t.co/bEgRHNX440 — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) May 20, 2020

And the Owerri-born actress replied, ’’Lmaoooo. Bring it on. I’m ready for you.’’

Lmaoooo. Bring it on. I'm ready for you🤣🤣🤣💪 https://t.co/Bj7rhZcy7w — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) May 20, 2020

This is not the first time Adekunle Gold has stood up for gbegiri.

He similarly clashed with his own wife, fellow singer, Simi, in January for describing it as disgusting.

Adesua herself has been known to challenge others for voicing culinary opinions which are contrary to hers.

On May 6, she jokingly threatened to block her husband, Banky W, on Twitter for suggesting that eba is better than amala.

