Nigerian female football star, Asisat Oshoala in a recent statement has disclosed that the female football is not getting much attention in the country as she claimed that some female players are paid N30, 000 monthly.

The 25-year-old Barcelona Femeni star made the comment on Saturday evening during an Instagram live chat with Channels Television.

While speaking about how to improve female football in Nigeria, the former Arsenal player, among others, said the leagues have to be constant in addition to paying more attention to the welfare of the footballers.

“The league has to be constant. They have to look into the welfare of the players,” she said.

She claimed that “Some players get paid, maybe N30, 000, a month or maybe N60, 000 maximum and that’s like a lot. They need to be more concerned about the welfare of the players.”

According to her, some teams go six months without playing big games, lamenting that “they are not just paying attention to the female league in Nigeria.”

On calls for the female teams to earn the same amounts as their male counterparts, the four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year argued that it is not the right time to fight for such in the country.

“We don’t have a proper structure in my country and then you want me to come and start saying I want the same amount you are paying the Super Eagles?” she said.

The former Rivers Angel star admitted that female teams do not generate money like their male colleagues, saying “when we get to that level” agitations for equal pay can take centre stage.

Oshoala added: “I’d rather say: give us a standard coach for the next five years; and let the salary be constant and let the game bonus for my teammates be constant.

“And let us play a lot of friendly games as much as we can. And when we get to that level, we start discussing the next stage. It is something that has to be with a plan.”

Also, she called for a rebranding of female football in the West African nation, adding that much has not been done to attract money into the game.

Channels

HOT NOW