While songster, Seyi Shay believes there was a deliberate attack on her social media handle which led to some of her pictures going viral earlier today, media personality, Shade Ladipo however, refused to believe.

Seyi Shay in a statement via her Twitter account here she wrote;

“I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated. Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange. Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info.”

Shade Ladipo in her statement said the hack is possible, but questioned how the hackers get her pics.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote;

”So I want to understand

If your Instagram account gets hacked did they also hack your naked pictures from within the Instagram?

I’m asking for my Neighbour oh.”

She also went on to state that if one wants to post their n*des on social media, they should post the full picture, and not come back to claim that their account was hacked.

She wrote;

“If you want to show us Bobbie and small yansh pls do like your mates and stand by it with your full chest

I’m here for the whole thing but stop saying your account was hacked

We went to school Ma.”

