Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted after an evangelist criticized the mode of dressing of Leke Adeboye, son of Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

The evangelist, Victor Edet had earlier taken to social media to call out Leke Adeboye, a vibrant youth pastor who oversees the Pastors’ Seeds Forum of the RCCG. Victor noted that a pastor should not be seen dressing as a gangster and called on relevant authorities to call him to order:

He wrote:

I was shocked and shut of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into? Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster.

In reaction the now-viral post, Daddy freeze described the evangelist as being petty.

He also advised the evangelist to concentrate on doctrine instead of dressing.

He wrote: “There’s nothing wrong with Leke’s dressing.

If you have any issue with doctrines address those, but speaking of his mode of dressing is beyond petty in my opinion.

“By the way it’s ‘short of words’ not ‘shut of words’ if anything needs a ‘dressing’ overhaul; it’s your English”.

